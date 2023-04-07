PG medicos short-changed during District Residency Programme

April 07, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

Post-graduate medical students from Telangana are facing a lot of difficulties in terms of living conditions during their ongoing District Residency Programme which commenced on April 1. Despite meeting the Health Minister and Health Secretary and getting assurance before the programme started, the problems persist .

The medicos are not being provided basic facilities including accommodation, food and travel expenses which is mandatory according to the National Medical Commission. Even before the programme had started, members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) had met Health Minister Harish Rao on March 19 and asked him to look into their issues. The minister assured them that he would take up the matter with the Health Secretary and Director of Medical Education.

Six days since the commencement of the DRP, the medicos are struggling to make ends meet. A PG student from Osmania Medical College was originally posted at Jogipet Area Hospital, but is made to work at Sangareddy Government Hospital. A total of 99 students from OMC have been posted at six hospitals including Sangareddy, Jogipet, Koher, Narayankhed, Zaheerabad and Patancheru but all have been asked to work at Sangareddy hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to the long travelling time, most of them are having to eat roadside food which has taken a toll on their health in just six days. Out of the 99 medicos from OMC, 56 are females and their families are more concerned about their safety but nobody wants to take accountability.

The medicos also said that the programme is meant for the students to get trained under the overall guidance of district specialists whereas in reality, the senior doctors are asking them to manage the out-patient department and even medico legal cases. The main essence of the programme is lost in this. “This is the time for us to learn, and we are fine with doing service at district hospitals but we also need some learning experience,” added another medico.

From Kakatiya Medical College, Warangal, 42 PG students have been allotted to four different hospitals which include Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Narsampet and Eturunagaram. Accommodation wise, Mulugu and Eturnagaram hospitals are providing stay for the students. The problem, however, is that the medicos are being asked to stay in the duty doctors’ rooms for the entire three months. The rooms furthermore are in between ICU and the wards, which does not guarantee any safety to the doctors.

Dr Divya, member of TJUDA said, “Mahabubabad is a 300-bedded hospital and is at a distance of 80 km from Warangal. Though it is a very big hospital, no accommodation is being provided there. The PGs are preferring trains to travel at around 6 a.m. daily from Warangal to Mahabubabad. The patient load at the hospital is 120-180 in a day, and the doctors are having to suffer as there is no canteen as well.”