PG medicos seek government’s help for District Residency Programme

March 19, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Members of Telangana Junior Doctors Association (JUDA) on Sunday met Health Minister T. Harish Rao and submitted a representation asking for government’s support to post-graduate medical students in the District Residency Programme (DRP).

An allotment letter released by the Director of Medical Education (DME) on March 10 had a list of 23 medical colleges, both government and private, and the hospitals the students have been allocated for the DRP. When the students enquired with their respective colleges, they were informed by their principals that the accommodation, food and travel allowance will not be provided to them.

Members of JUDA said that when students reached out to DME Dr Ramesh Reddy, they were told that the government cannot provide such facilities as of now. That is why we reached out to the Health Minister. We understand that the government cannot build hostels overnight, if not then give us hometown options where we get postings nearby our homes. We are only asking what is mentioned in National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines, a medico added.

Dr Kaushik Kumar, president of JUDA said: “According to guidelines released by the NMC., it is stated that the accommodation, food and travel expenses should be taken care of by the respective State government. When PG students from Telangana got the allotment letter, some medicos were assigned to far off districts. We are ready to go to such places and perform our duties provided the government is giving accommodation and other facilities.”

After the meeting, Harish Rao assured the PG medicos that as their demands are in tune with NMC guidelines, a meeting will be held on Monday with Health Secretary Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi where JUDA members will also be called and a solution can be found.