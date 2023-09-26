Petition in NGT seeks restriction of plastic milk pouches by Aavin

September 26, 2023 11:45 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - Chennai

A petition filed before the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought restriction of plastic pouches by Aavin in their milk packets, citing health and environmental concerns.

Ayya, a Chennai-based advocate, submitted before the tribunal that indiscriminate pollution was caused by the dumping of recyclable low-density polyethylene (LDPE) plastic milk pouches used by Aavin — a State-owned cooperative under the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (TNCMPFL).

The petitioner referred to a 2021 study by the Citizen Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG), which showed that Aavin contributed 7% of all plastic pollution in Tamil Nadu and stood third among brands that pollute with plastic. “Using plastic is not the problem and especially in a country like India, it can be useful. The problem arises when we dump plastic in random places causing chemicals in them to percolate through the ecosystem, turning them into a prime threat to all the living creatures,” Mr. Ayya said in his petition.

He further said that small fragments snipped off from milk pouches do not reach the recycling units and instead enter landfills and drainage.

Noting that the onus of plastic waste management continues to be placed on consumers, the petition said Aavin’s buy-back policy for milk packets was a complete setback and the dumping of packets was only increasing every year. “Though LDPE is completely recyclable, due to the complete failure of plastic waste management system and Aavin’s used milk packet buy-back scheme, the only sustainable and just solution is to reduce the production and use of plastic,” it said.

