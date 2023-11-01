Pending works in nine departments will be expedited, says Assembly Estimates Committee

November 01, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - MADURAI

“Pending works and schemes in nine departments that are looked into will be earmarked and completed at the earliest,’ said Chairman of Estimates Committee of Tamil Nadu Assembly, G. Anbazhagan.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday after inspecting various projects in the district, he said the committee inspected Sellur tank, Paravai check dam, Thenur check dam where repair works and construction works were under way at a cost ₹86 crore, ₹32 crore and ₹18 crore, respectively. “I was briefed about the demands of people and elected representatives in the six constituencies where we inspected. They would be looked into and resolved at the earliest,” he added.

Further, the committee also heard demands from the public at Thirumalnatham gram sabha meeting. In addition to this, the committee inspected Kochadai pond, Corporation Elango Higher Secondary school, among others.

Later in the evening, Mr. Anbazhagan distributed various welfare measures to the beneficiaries. at the Collector’s office

Other members of the committee - S. Gandhirajan, M. Sinthanai Selvan, S. Sivakumar, Sellur K. Raju, G. Thalapathy, V.P. Nagaimaali, M. Boominathan, O.S. Maniyan, among others - and Collector M.S. Sangeetha were present during the inspection.