Pedestrian killed in road accident at Kamakshipalya

In a tragic incident on the morning of Friday at around 5:50 a.m., a man was walking by the Kamakshipalya bus stop when a container truck, reportedly speeding and driven recklessly, struck him.

The vehicle, identified as a container truck with the name “Maharaja” written on it was heading from Sumanahalli towards Housing Board Colony on the Magadi Main Road.

The collision caused the man identified as S. Srinivasayya to fall, after which the truck ran over his head, causing severe trauma and instant death. Following the accident, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

A case is registered at Kamakshipalya traffic police station. The charges include section 281, 106(1) BNS-2023, and section 134(A&B) read with section 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act. The police are currently investigating the matter, and legal action is being pursued against the absconding driver.

