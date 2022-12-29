ADVERTISEMENT

PD act invoked against slain gangster Nayeemuddin’s associate Sheshaiah

December 29, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

According to police, seshaiah has committed 11 offences including murder

The Hindu Bureau

The Hyderabad City Police has invoked the Preventive Detention Act against M. Sheshaiah, associate of slain gangster Nayeemudin who is currently lodged in Chanchalguda central prison.

The order was issued by City Police Commissioner CV Anand on December 27. According to the police, Sheshaiah has committed 11 offences, including murders, in the limits of different police stations of Telangana along with his associates since 2004. He was carrying country made firearms to use in the commission of offences. He was also absconding in earlier 5 cases and was concealing himself to evade his apprehension.

He was caught on September 27 by the Golconda police while he was carrying a country made pistol and 5 live rounds. During questioning he confessed that he had also supplied the same weapon and live rounds to his associate and realtor Mohd Abdullah, which was later seized by Humayun Nagar police.

