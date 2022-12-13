PC Rath is president of Cardiological Society of India

December 13, 2022 08:17 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - HYDERABAD

Senior cardiologist from Hyderabad, Dr PC Rath, on Monday was formally elected president of the Cardiological Society of India (CSI) for the year 2023-24, in an annual meeting held in Chennai. Dr PC Rath is currently a senior consultant cardiologist and head of department of Cardiology at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills. Dr Rath has pioneered many percutaneous cardiac interventions like complex coronary angioplasty and stenting, robotic angioplasty and percutaneous valve treatment procedures.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cardiological Society of India will be celebrating its 75th year celebration in December 2023 in Kolkata and Dr PC Rath will play a vital role in framing the scientific programme for the platinum jubilee celebrations. The CSI is a national body of cardiologists within India and those settled abroad. It has more than 5,000 members and was formed in 1948 under the stewardship of Bharat Ratna Dr Vidhan Shankar Roy, who served as the first president of the society.