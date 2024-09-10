ADVERTISEMENT

Pawar reminded of God due to Mahayuti govt., says  Bawankule

Published - September 10, 2024 12:21 am IST

NCP chief under attack for rushing to Lalbaug before Shah; BJP slams him for visiting the deity for ‘political gains’

Snehal Mutha

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar offering prayers to Lalbaugcha Raja, the iconic idol of Lord Ganesha, in Mumbai on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister Amit Shah and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) supremo Sharad Pawar visited Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal, albeit separately, to offer prayers on Monday. But BJP alleged that Mr. Pawar dropped by at the shrine, apparently before Mr. Shah, to wrestle political gains.

In a sarcastic post on X (formerlyTwitter), BJP Maharashtra president Chandrashekhar Bawankule tore into Sharad Pawar and wrote: “Several times Opposition have questioned what happened after BJP and Mahayuti government came to power. Maharashtra became the number one state in FDI. But the biggest change is the picture that has emerged from the Court of Lalbaugcha Raja, Sharad Pawar has been reminded of God. This has been the biggest change since the Mahayuti government. For the first time in the last 40 years... this is called political strategy [sic].” Other BJP leaders called the move “pretentious”.

Retorting, Vidya Chavan, chief spokesperson of NCP-SCP, told The Hindu: “Every time Mr. Pawar visits a temple, such allegations are imposed on him. He was criticised last time for visiting the Hanuman temple in Baramati. Sharad Pawar frequently visits temples but never publicises it. His actions have always reflected respect for all religions. But look at Amit Shah, he creates inconvenience for other devotees whenever he comes to Lalbaug.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US