Pawar reminded of God due to Mahayuti govt., says  Bawankule

NCP chief under attack for rushing to Lalbaug before Shah; BJP slams him for visiting the deity for ‘political gains’

Published - September 10, 2024 12:21 am IST

Snehal Mutha
NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar offering prayers to Lalbaugcha Raja, the iconic idol of Lord Ganesha, in Mumbai on Monday.

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar offering prayers to Lalbaugcha Raja, the iconic idol of Lord Ganesha, in Mumbai on Monday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Minister Amit Shah and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) supremo Sharad Pawar visited Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh pandal, albeit separately, to offer prayers on Monday. But BJP alleged that Mr. Pawar dropped by at the shrine, apparently before Mr. Shah, to wrestle political gains.

In a sarcastic post on X (formerlyTwitter), BJP Maharashtra president Chandrashekhar Bawankule tore into Sharad Pawar and wrote: “Several times Opposition have questioned what happened after BJP and Mahayuti government came to power. Maharashtra became the number one state in FDI. But the biggest change is the picture that has emerged from the Court of Lalbaugcha Raja, Sharad Pawar has been reminded of God. This has been the biggest change since the Mahayuti government. For the first time in the last 40 years... this is called political strategy [sic].” Other BJP leaders called the move “pretentious”.

Retorting, Vidya Chavan, chief spokesperson of NCP-SCP, told The Hindu: “Every time Mr. Pawar visits a temple, such allegations are imposed on him. He was criticised last time for visiting the Hanuman temple in Baramati. Sharad Pawar frequently visits temples but never publicises it. His actions have always reflected respect for all religions. But look at Amit Shah, he creates inconvenience for other devotees whenever he comes to Lalbaug.”

