Parts of Velachery flood as lake overflows

December 05, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The lake overflowed for nearly one-and-a-half feet on the side of Velachery Bypass for nearly 12 hours. Velachery-Taramani Road was also hit

The Hindu Bureau

Residents navigating the flooded streets of Tansi Nagar in Velachery on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Parts of Velachery, including Tansi Nagar, were inundated on Tuesday following the overflowing of Velachery lake.

Senior officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in charge of Velachery said the lake overflowed for nearly one-and-a-half feet on the side of Velachery Bypass and this continued for nearly 12 hours, leading to the inundation. Velachery-Taramani Road was also hit.

Even though streets of Tansi Nagar were inundated on Monday, the water level had risen considerably since Tuesday morning.

As for the slow draining of water, the officials attributed it to the “huge discharge” of floodwater, which normally drained into the sea through Pallikkaranai swamp and Okkiyam Madavu. They expected the water level to go down on Wednesday and hinted that there would be substantial improvement only by Thursday.

