Parliament’s budget session kicks off with President Murmu’s address

January 31, 2024 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
New Delhi, Jan 31 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on her way back to the Rashtrapati Bhawan in a traditional horse-drawn buggy after addressing the joint sitting of both Houses on the first day of Budget session 2024, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Mohd Zakir)

New Delhi, Jan 31 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on her way back to the Rashtrapati Bhawan in a traditional horse-drawn buggy after addressing the joint sitting of both Houses on the first day of Budget session 2024, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Mohd Zakir) | Photo Credit: ANI

The final Parliament session before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections began on Wednesday with President Droupadi Murmu’s first address to a joint sitting of both Houses in the new Parliament building.

Invoking ‘Amrit Kaal’, she highlighted various achievements of the Narendra Modi-led government over the last decade, with a special mention of the Ram Temple and abrogation of Article 370. The President also congratulated the PM for the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill. Lauding Indian economy’s transformation from a “fragile five” to a “top five”, she highlighted that the rate of inflation was in double digits and is now within 4 per cent and praised the government’s commitment to empower MSMEs and small entrepreneurs.

Apart from noting these achievements, the President highlighted the boost in domestic defence production, increasing role of women in the armed forces and the establishment of 16 new AIIMS and 315 medical colleges.

Lok Sabha

Minutes after the President’s address, her speech was laid on the table of the House. The Speaker made obituary references to former Lok Sabha MPs Bhadreswar Tanti and Pratap Narayanrao Sonawane, following which the Lower House was adjourned for the day

Rajya Sabha

In the Upper House, new members were sworn in and the Chairman made obituary references before listing the bills that were passed last session and assented to by the President. Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar also revoked the suspension of members of the House during the previous session has been revoked so they could attend the President’s address. The Committee of Privileges, which submitted its report on January 30, found that they were guilty of breach of privilege and contempt of the council and had recommended that the period of suspension already suffered by the members was sufficient punishment for the same.

The House was adjourned for the day and will recommence on Thursday, 11 AM when the Finance Minister is scheduled to table the interim budget.

(Compiled by Sumeda, Sruthi Darbhamulla and Suchitra Karthikeyan)

