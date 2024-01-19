Parliament security breach: court denies bail to Neelam Azad

January 19, 2024 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - NEW DELHI

A court here on Thursday denied bail to Neelam Azad, one of the accused in the Parliament security breach on December 13 last year. In her order on Thursday, Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur said bail could not be awarded to Ms. Azad “considering the nature and seriousness of allegations” levelled against her.

Ms. Azad had moved the bail application earlier this month, claiming a delay in getting legal counsel.

The Delhi police had opposed her bail, claiming that Ms. Azad was involved in a “grave, serious, and heinous” offence, which is punishable by up to a life sentence or the death penalty. “She was involved in disrupting the sovereignty and integrity of India,” the police had said, adding that they have “strong, cogent, convincing, clinching and credible material evidence” against Ms. Azad.

The police had arrested six people in the case after the incident on December 13, the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

Two of the accused — Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D — had jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour. They released yellow gas from canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by some MPs.

Meanwhile, Amol Shinde and Ms. Azad sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting slogans outside Parliament. Two other accused, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat, were arrested later. All six accused are currently in judicial custody.

