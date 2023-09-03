Parks under MRTS bridges, a boon to walkers and children 

September 03, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

Just before dusk falls on the 100 feet road connecting Alandur with the Velachery railway station, the two new parks under the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) bridges begin to fill up with people: groups of older men and women, solitary walkers, children accompanied by their parents, and runners.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) recently set up two parks below the MRTS bridges along the Velachery, Puzhuthivakkam and Adambakkam MRTS stations. This MRTS route is part of the extension connecting Velachery and St. Thomas Mount, a project that has stagnated a number of times and is now at the final stages.

The park between the Velachery and Puzhuthivakkam stations have fountains, lawns, footpaths, lighting and paintings, done on a budget of ₹93 lakh drawn from Singara Chennai 2.0 and Namakku Naame Thittam funds. The other one, designed in a similar fashion, cost over ₹40 lakh.

No need for GPS

Jaidev, 22, a software engineer from Hyderabad, arrived in Chennai three-and-a-half months ago. Since then, he has been running in the Velachery MRTS park. “There are markers on the track so I don’t have to use GPS [to measure distance],” he says. One side of the track is 480 meters long. Does the constant sound of vehicles bother him? “No,” says Jaidev. “I use earphones anyway, so it doesn’t matter,” he adds.

According to a 2021 study by the Department of Geography, University of Burdwan, West Bengal, published in Ecological Indicators, nature and open spaces as elements of the urban landscape are key to improving the quality of life of urbanites.

The study observed a close relationship between the city life and the presence of nature. “Green space and biota have a dominant influence on urban landscape, city space and city life,” it says, noting that while the necessity of nature as well as the presence of biota is felt by everyone, exposure is not the same for all.

One of the markers of a successful city or an urban centre is the presence of public spaces that offer “lung space” for breathing, says Tahaer Zoyab, an architect from Chennai. These MRTS parks are one of the first examples of judicious use of public green spaces in Chennai. “It’s definitely a step in the right direction,” says Mr. Zoyab. Such pockets, or even just a tree with a seater beneath it, can make a huge difference, he adds.

Safe for senior citizens

For K. Saminathan and his wife, both in their late 60s, the park is “a gift”. Having returned from the United States a few months ago after a one-year trip, Mr. Saminathan, a resident of Madipakkam, found the new parks a pleasant surprise. They come to the park near the Puzhuthivakkam station almost every day around 6 p.m. and leave by 8 p.m. “It is safe for senior citizens,” he says.

Mr. Saminathan initially went to the other park near the Velachery station, but found a portion of the stretch uneven. The only problem, he says, is having to cross the road to reach the park. He explains that vehicles on this road zoom by too fast, making it difficult for senior citizens to walk to the park. He is also quick to point out that a fountain that was set up had stopped working two weeks ago, indicating that issues of maintenance have already cropped up in the months-old park.

A study by the Indian Institute of Science says that as urbanisation in terms of buildings and open spaces in Chennai grew from 1.46% to 18.55% between 1991 and 2012, vegetation cover fell 22%. As the coming years will pose significant challenges due to climate change, conservation of green spaces is critical for any city.

“We’ve come here for the first time,” says Karthik, who is with his wife Soumya and two-year-old daughter at the park on August 29. As the park is vertical and has enclosures on both sides, the young parents say they do not have to worry about her wandering away. The long stretch is better to walk on, compared with the regular parks near their house, says Mr. Karthik. “If there was a good restroom to use...,” remarks Soumya, asked whether there could be any improvements.

Mr. Zoyab feels that while the idea of setting up parks underneath MRTS bridges is commendable, their upkeep is important. Referring to vertical gardens in Chennai’s flyovers, he says they beautify the space, no doubt, but they are not sustainable because of the maintenance involved. “We also have to understand that it is not a natural tendency for a person to walk under a flyover to experience green spaces,” he says, adding that looking at green spaces from the perspective of just adding greenery is equivalent to undervaluing its capacity. “They offer a space for people to come together and improve social well-being,” he adds.

S. Vijayalakshmi, Superintending Engineer, GCC, tells The Hindu that as of now, there are no new ideas for such projects. What is perhaps crucial at the least is maintenance of these MRTS parks.