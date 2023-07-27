Pangs of penury turn into tears of joy for Parappanangadi Haritha Karma Sena members

July 27, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

Haritha Karma Sena member Parvathi Parappanangadi did not even have ₹25 in her purse when a local lottery ticket vendor approached her with the Kerala State Monsoon Bumper ticket a few days ago. But a gentle goading by the vendor made her seek the help of her co-workers to buy the ticket number BR92 – MB 200261 for ₹250.

On Thursday, Parvathi and her friends were ecstatic as they learned that they won the bumper prize of ₹10 crore. “I can’t describe my feeling. It’s god’s gift,” said her friend Sheeja Manjeri wiping her sparkling teary eyes.

As the news spread, all eyes were on the 11 members of the Haritha Karma Sena of Parappanangadi. Their phones kept on ringing even as they chorused in their answers to news reporters and bloggers who surrounded them.

Sheeja, Parvathi, Bindu Kozhukkumal, Leela Kurulil, Rashmi Pullancheri, Karthiyayani Pattanath, Radha Mundupalathil, Kuttimalu Cherukuttiyil, Baby Cherumannil, Chandrika Thudusseri and Sobha Kurulil were the lucky winners of the Kerala Monsoon Bumper.

Before the excitement subsided, they handed over the ticket to Punjab National Bank’s Parappanangadi branch. They said they were looking forward to brighter days without debt and penury.

“We have been having a tough life. We could hardly make both ends meet with the job we do. Yet we are happy. By collecting non-biodegradable waste from houses and business establishments for recycling, we are engaged in a meaningful work,” they said.

Together, they will get ₹6.3 crore after deducting taxes and the agency commission. The ticket was sold by New Star Agency of Palakkad to Manikandan, a local agent from Kuttippuram.

Although the bumper result was declared on Wednesday, it took about a day to identify the lucky winners of Parappanangadi. The second prize of ₹10 lakh each was bagged by five people who took the tickets MA 475211, MB 219556, MC 271281, MD 348108, and ME625250.

Several people, including civic authorities of Parappanangadi led by municipal chairman Usman Ammarambath, congratulated the Haritha Karma Sena members on winning the bumper prize.

