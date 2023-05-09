HamberMenu
Paediatric cardiology service launched at Niloufer Hospital

May 09, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A woman and her child come for a check-up during the launch of the service at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The paediatric cardiology service was launched at Niloufer Hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday by principal secretary, Health Medical and Family Welfare, Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi in the presence of Director of Medical Education Dr. Ramesh Reddy.

The ward, which will have full-fledged paediatric cardiac screening, treatment and minor surgical procedures, was opened in collaboration with the Sri Sathya Sai Health and Educational Trust.

The trust will post a full-time paediatric cardiologist in Niloufer Hospital. It also has a hospital in Siddipet district where surgeries will start from July.

In November 2022, one paediatric cardiac surgeon and one paediatrician from Niloufer Hospital were posted to NIMS to support the “little hearts’ surgery programme” where operations were performed twice a week.

