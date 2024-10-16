Owner of coaching centre knew of illegal use of basement: CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday told a Delhi court that the owner of the coaching institute, where three civil services aspirants drowned, knew that its flooded basement was being used illegally for coaching purposes.

The incident happened on July 27 when rainwater entered the basement after breaching the gates of Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar here.

The agency has named as accused six persons, including coaching centre owner Abhishek Gupta and coordinator Deshpal Singh. The others are basement owners Tejinder Singh, Parvinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Sarabjit Singh.

Making submissions in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Nishant Garg of the Rouse Avenue court, the Central agency accused the six persons of offences of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and criminal conspiracy.

The CBI said Mr. Gupta had signed an agreement with the four joint owners of the basement for ₹4.5 lakh per month. “They all knew that the place was to be used for coaching classes and not for storage,” it charged.

The CBI added that an iron slider gate was acting as a barrier to stop water from entering the coaching centre premises, including the basement. The same gate broke down due to excess flooding in the area on the day of the incident.

The agency also submitted that local residents had complained against the use of the basement for coaching purposes but the authorities paid no heed. “When local people had the idea that opening a library in the basement could be dangerous, then how come the owners of the building were not aware of the danger?” the CBI said in its submission.

The court will hear further arguments on October 29.

