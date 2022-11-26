Overuse of antibiotics, not completing medicine course harmful: doctors

November 26, 2022 08:19 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Antibiotics cannot treat all kinds of diseases, and overuse of such medicines is one of the major reasons behind Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) in India, say doctors.

AMR is the ability of a micro organism to stop an antimicrobial such as antibiotic, antiviral or antimalarial from working against it. As a result, standard treatment becomes ineffective, infections persist and spread.

The other factors contributing to AMR are poor hygiene or sanitation, overuse of antibiotics in livestock, patients not completing the entire antibiotic course, poor infection control in healthcare settings and absence of new antibiotics being discovered.

To tackle the growing problem of resistance to antibiotics and other antimicrobial medicines, a global action plan was endorsed at the 68th World Health Assembly in May 2015. One of the key objectives of the plan was to improve awareness and understanding of AMR through effective communication, education and training. Every year, the World Antimicrobial Awareness Week (WAAW) is celebrated to encourage best practices among the public, health stakeholders and policy makers, so that they can play a crucial role in reducing further emergence and spread of AMR.

One such awareness campaign was conducted at Osmania Medical College from November 18 to 24. The campaign was organised by the faculty and students of the college, including principal P. Shashikala Reddy, professors G. Jyothi Lakshmi and K. Madhurima and final year PG student Chelumalla Rajitha from the department of microbiology.

Speaking to The Hindu, Dr. Rajitha said, “Patients should only use antibiotics prescribed by certified health professionals. Even if one is feeling better, they should complete the full dosage. Also, one should never use leftover antibiotics and never share it with others. Patients can further prevent infections by regularly washing their hands, avoiding close contact with sick people and keeping their vaccinations up to date. As for health workers, if they think that a patient might need antibiotics, wherever possible, they should test and confirm which one they might need. Today, even parents are getting antibiotics for their children for flu or cold, which is not at all advisable. Symptomatic treatment will solve most of the health problems.”

The agriculture sector also has its role to play in AMR. Farmers should ensure that antibiotics given to animals are only used to control or treat infectious diseases under veterinary supervision. They should vaccinate animals regularly to reduce the need for antibiotics and develop alternatives to use antibiotics in plants. Adopting sustainable systems with improved hygiene, biosecurity and stress-free handling of animals, implementation of international standards for responsible use of antibiotics and guidelines should be followed.