Over 7,000 apply for flats under new DDA scheme

December 01, 2023 01:10 am | Updated 01:10 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has received 7,739 applications for flat bookings within six days of launching its ‘Diwali Special Housing Scheme 2023’, said sources.

The DDA’s latest first-come-first-serve scheme opened for registrations on November 24, with over 30,000 flats on offer across locations, including Dwarka, Lok Nayak Puram, and Narela. The flats, priced according to income categories, start at ₹11 lakh and go up to ₹1.7 crore. The majority — 19,996 flats — are earmarked for lower-income groups (LIG), while 7,436 are set aside for the economically weaker sections (EWS). As many as 1,976 flats are for middle-income groups (MIG) and 1,184 for high-income groups (HIG).

The scheme has been dubbed a success so far, as per DDA officials.

Unsold flats

However, Narela, a sub-city in north Delhi, has been a hub of unsold inventory for the urban body, with as many as 50,000 flats lying vacant. DDA sources have cited high prices, a lack of security, health infrastructure, and basic civic amenities as factors behind the decline in people registering for DDA housing schemes.

Last year, the civic body pushed to boost these schemes by relaxing norms around the purchase of flats and an aggressive outreach campaign.

One of the factors keeping buyers away, a DDA official said, was the criteria that rendered any person already owning property in the Capital ineligible to buy a DDA house. This restriction was removed in 2022. To further encourage sales, the urban body has also permitted prospective buyers to visit the site before choosing a property and made it possible for buyers to amalgamate two neighbouring flats into a single unit. This overhaul of existing norms, the official said, has paid dividends.

L-G leads the change

Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena has pushed for an improvement in not only residential facilities but surrounding areas as well, with newly built elevators, parks, and playgrounds in the residential complexes adding to the incentives of purchasing a flat, said the official.

“The DDA has been burdened with an unsustainable inventory of unsold houses, but that finally appears to be taking a turn,” the official added.

On November 29, the DDA, on the L-G’s direction, identified 50,000 acres of land in Narela for the development of an international cricket stadium and a five-star hotel. The urban body is also drawing up plans to improve connectivity to the sub-city with the possible extension of a Delhi Metro line.