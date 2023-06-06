ADVERTISEMENT

Over 500 retired bank employees stage protest

June 06, 2023 01:51 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Members of All India Bank Pensioners and Retirees Confederation (AIBPARC) organised a dharna on Monday at Dharna Chowk in Indira Park. More than 500 retirees from 20 banks of Hyderabad and Secunderabad participated in the dharna.

The members demanded pension updation, 100% dearness allowance neutralisation to pre-2002 retirees, pension to resignees, reckoning of special allowance to terminal benefits, total subsidisation of health insurance premium by banks and negotiation status to the confederation members.

The programme was coordinated by secretary of AIBPARC State unit Prabhakar and AIBPARC vice-president K Suryanarayana Murthy. The organisers hoped that the Government of India would soon focus on resolving these long-pending issues.

