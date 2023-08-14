HamberMenu
Over 500 orthopaedic surgeons participate in 2-day international conference

August 14, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day International conference and live workshop on lower limb joint preservation, organised by Yashoda Hospitals, saw participation from over 500 orthopaedic surgeons from around the country. The event, which concluded on Sunday, featured prominent speakers, including Pullela Gopichand, coach of the Indian badminton team.

In his address, Gopichand highlighted the widespread impact of arthritis in India, affecting more than 180 million individuals, surpassing the numbers affected by diseases like diabetes and cancer combined. Approximately 14% of the Indian population seeks medical assistance for arthritis each year. He emphasised that joint preservation techniques, particularly in the early stages, are crucial for preventing joint damage caused by injuries or aging-related arthritis.

This two-day event offered a unique opportunity for healthcare professionals to explore advanced techniques in joint preservation, presented by esteemed international and national faculty, said Yashoda Hospital managing director Dr. G. Surender Rao.

