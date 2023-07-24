Over 400 dermatologists attend dermato surgery conference

July 24, 2023 12:15 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

KIMS hospitals, in collaboration with the Telangana branch of the Indian Association of Dermatologists, Venereologists, and Leprologists (TSIADVL), organised a dermato surgery conference on Sunday. More than 400 dermatologists hailing from the Telugu States participated in the conference.

KIMS Hospitals’ managing director and chairman Dr Bollineni Bhaskar Rao highlighted the soaring popularity of skin cosmetic surgeries in recent times. Noting that individuals from all walks of life, from movie stars to the general public, are increasingly opting for these procedures, he emphasised the importance for doctors to stay informed about the latest advancements in this field. Such conferences and seminars play a vital role in enhancing medical expertise, thereby contributing to the advancement of comprehensive surgery, he said.

The event witnessed a live cosmetic surgery demonstration, where experts showcased techniques for vitiligo surgery, hair transplant, and nail surgery. Dr Anand Kumar Vaggu, Head of Dermatology, KIMS Hospitals, expressed his enthusiasm on the practical demonstrations, noting their immense value for doctors from both Telugu States.