Over 300 students take part in The Hindu’s Sports Quiz at Berhampur in Odisha

January 23, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Over 300 students from Berhampur and surrounding participated in the Sports Quiz organised by Hindu Future India Club (FIC) and Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) with great enthusiasm and vigour at Berhampur on Monday

Held at Government ITI Auditorium, Brahmapur, this was the fourth quiz competition in the five competition series planned by the organisers. This was conducted under the guidance of the Department of Sports and Youth Services of Odisha government to keep the sporting spirit across State where World Cup Hockey is currently being held.

Saravana Vivek M. Superintendent of Police, Brahmapur, who attended as the chief guest, advised students to participate in sporting activities and give importance to the physical fitness. He said this event should not be one-off event, but should be held at regular intervals and exhorted parents to encourage their kids to participate in such events.

Anandi Priyadarahani, and Sai Anshuman Sahu of De Paul School, won the Sports Quiz in junior category while Bibhu Prasad Pradhar and Aryan Raj Mahapatro of DAV Public School and Prem Sagar Misra and Dibyadarshi Sahoo of Delhi Public School came second and third respectively. Consolation prize in junior category went to Kaushik Aditya Brahma, Srujan Kumar Barma, Setti, Shreyarsh Pati, Anurag Pattanaik and Partha Sarathi Sahoo.

Similarly, Jyothirmaya Chaudhury and Subhadra Roshan of De Paul School, won the competition in senior category. Anuj Kumar Sethy and Jeeban Jyoti Nahak of the same school were runner-up while Pragalbha Padhy and Abhinab Panda, DAV Public School were adjudged third.

Consolation prizes were won by Pratyush Raj Maharana, K Dhiren Mahapatra, P. Bishnu Prasad Pradhan, Akshit Abhilash, Bhavesh Panigrahy and Arnam Amrit Panigrahy.

Questions were based on legends from the various sports, their contributions, achievements, and on the new start-ups and technology in sports.

The final and fifth event would be held at Bhubaneswar on Wednesday (January 25) Students are encouraged to participate and get registered using the link https://forms.office.com/r/yL4EPU7HZ9. There is an option for spot registration at the venue on the day of the event. Silabhadra Samantaray (8249912123) and M. Ravi Sankar (9010588788) can be contacted for further information.