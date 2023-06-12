ADVERTISEMENT

Over 300 pulmonologists attend two-day international conference

June 12, 2023 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day international conference and live workshop on endobronchial ultrasound and advanced lung cancer treatments, which was organised by Yashoda Hospitals, Hitech City, concluded on Sunday. The event was attended by more than 300 pulmonologists from across the country and 50 speakers delivered lectures and demonstrated procedures.

Dr. V. Nagarjuna Maturu, head of Interventional Pulmonology at the hospital, said that endobronchial ultrasound is an advanced bronchoscopy procedure which is used to get a biopsy from mediastinum. (center of the chest). 

The conference covered a wide array of talks ranging from the basics to newer advances related to endobronchial ultrasound.  As part of the two-day event, the Interventional Pulmonology department at the hospital was declared a ‘Centre of Training and Excellence’. This would immensely help the upcoming pulmonologists as well as patients being treated across the country, the doctor added.

