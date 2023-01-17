Over 2,500 police personnel to be deployed for India Vs New Zealand match

January 17, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

About 2,500 police personnel will be deployed for the bandobust on Wednesday for the first One Day International to be played between India and New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, said Rachakonda Commissioner D.S. Chauhan. The spectators coming to watch the match are not allowed to carry anything inside, apart from their mobile phones.

The personnel will be deployed from different departments — 250 from security wing, 403 from traffic, 1,091 from law and order, four platoons of Telangana State Special Police (TSSP), six platoons of armed forces, two teams of Octopus, 10 mounted police personnel, 10 Vajra vehicles and two fire tenders with fire-fighting squad. In addition to this, about 300 CCTV cameras are being installed in and around the stadium including vehicle check points and parking places.

A joint command and control room is being established at the south side G6 box to monitor CCTV footage. A separate SHE Teams wing has been formed in order to control eve teasing. The Metro Rail authorities have been asked to increase the frequency of trains and extend their timings upto 1 a.m. for the convenience of spectators, Mr. Chauhan added.

The gates will be opened for spectators at 10.30 a.m. Earlier, there were 11 gates which were used to enter into the stadium, this time we have resonated gate 12 as Gate 1A which can also be used by the spectators. This will decrease the pressure on main gates. Apart from this, separate vendor supervising teams are being established to control rates of commodities sold inside the stadium, said DCP Malkajgiri Rakshitha Murthy.

Role of HCA

Mr. Chauhan said that Hyderabad Cricket Association has to provide tents, chairs and drinking water to all spectators and police personnel. The association has put up sufficient lighting, CCTV cameras along with private security personnel at all parking places. The HCA has also installed signage boards at all main roads from Habsiguda, LB Nagar, Madipally and Ramanthapur to Uppal with proper arrow marks.

Heavy goods vehicles coming from LB Nagar and Warangal routes will not be allowed towards Habsiguda during the match timings and will be diverted. Heavy vehicles coming from ECIL, Kushaiguda, Cherlapally towards Uppal crossoads will be diverted towards Mallapur bridge, Chengicherla crossoads and LB Nagar junction.