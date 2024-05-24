14 killed, three injured in Hanoi apartment fire

An overnight fire in a small apartment building in Hanoi, Vietnam, killed at least 14 people and injured three others, state media said Friday, May 24, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official Vietnam News Agency said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. and was accompanied by several explosions.

It took an hour to extinguish the fire, and it wasn't immediately clear how many people were inside when the fire started.

The building was in a narrow alley in central Hanoi with several rooms available for rent.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.