ADVERTISEMENT

14 killed, three injured in Hanoi apartment fire

Published - May 24, 2024 09:43 am IST - HANOI, Vietnam

State media say a fire in a small apartment building in Hanoi, Vietnam, has killed at least 14 people

CUE API

Photo shows the aftermath of a fire at a house in Hanoi, Vietnam Friday, May 24, 2024. Authorities said the fire has killed a number of people and injured a few others. | Photo Credit: AP

An overnight fire in a small apartment building in Hanoi, Vietnam, killed at least 14 people and injured three others, state media said Friday, May 24, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The official Vietnam News Agency said the fire started around 12:30 a.m. and was accompanied by several explosions.

It took an hour to extinguish the fire, and it wasn't immediately clear how many people were inside when the fire started.

The building was in a narrow alley in central Hanoi with several rooms available for rent.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US