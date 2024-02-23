Outer Ring Road to get a facelift, says Delhi Minister Atishi

February 23, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - New Delhi

Public Works Department Minister Atishi on Thursday approved a project to rehabilitate and strengthen parts of the Outer Ring Road following a public promise to make the Capital’s roads safer and better.

The project intends to give key road stretches between Chirag Delhi to IIT Flyover and Modi Mill Flyover to Chirag Delhi Flyover a facelift. The roads are expected to be rid of potholes, malfunctioning street lights are to be fixed, and beautification measures will be taken.

“Rehabilitation and strengthening projects for these key road stretches will make this vital artery more resilient, beautiful, and safe, thus aligning with the Delhi government’s vision to provide commuters a pleasant experience while enhancing overall connectivity,” said Ms. Atishi, adding that the Outer Ring Road is a “lifeline” of Delhi that facilitates the daily commute of lakhs of the city’s residents.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister added that the Public Works Department has conducted a thorough assessment of the roads, which have undergone “serious degradation” since initial construction.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.