Out of bounds

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s announcement, on Sunday, that the Cauvery delta region would be declared a ‘Protected Special Agriculture Zone’ is a real bonanza for the State’s farmers (Page 1, “Cauvery delta to be declared a protected agriculture zone”, February 10). The declaration that hydrocarbon units would be kept at arm’s-length is a good move to safeguard the fertility of the land. But the declaration, which is a bold move, will not be complete unless a special law is enacted based on this announcement. The State government should also cancel hydrocarbon projects awarded, if any, in the proposed protected area.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

For once the State government cannot be run down as being spineless. One wonders whether the party’s recent poll performances have shaped the announcement. In the end, agriculture will get a boost, and Tamil Nadu’s rice bowl saved. It would be the height of folly to destroy a fertile region of immense ecological importance. The government should withdraw the cases filed against environmentalists and farmers who protested against hydrocarbon exploration projects.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

The decision is baffling. Why has it been so late especially after much damage has already been done in different parts of the region? Does the decision to go against a scheme which has the blessings of the central government one to be believed? And why attack the Opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam? It is a well-known fact that the two main parties survive in Tamil Nadu where each accuses the other. One hopes that this is not an election stunt.

J. Eden Alexander,Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu