OU professor invited to World Conference on Transport Research

July 10, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Kumar Molugaram from Osmania University will participate in a panel discussion at the 16th World Conference on Transport Research which will be held in Montreal, Canada. Mr. Kumar, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Director of the Regional Centre for Urban and Environmental Studies, received an invitation to present his research paper on the ‘Reduction of Delays at Isolated Signalised Intersection using Novel Golden Eagle-Based Fuzzy Signal Controller’. Mr. Kumar expressed his delight at being invited to WCTR.

