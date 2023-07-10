HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

OU professor invited to World Conference on Transport Research

July 10, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Kumar Molugaram from Osmania University will participate in a panel discussion at the 16th World Conference on Transport Research which will be held in Montreal, Canada. Mr. Kumar, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Director of the Regional Centre for Urban and Environmental Studies, received an invitation to present his research paper on the ‘Reduction of Delays at Isolated Signalised Intersection using Novel Golden Eagle-Based Fuzzy Signal Controller’. Mr. Kumar expressed his delight at being invited to WCTR.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.