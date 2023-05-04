ADVERTISEMENT

Orders issued for regularisation of 1331 contract workers in Health department

May 04, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana government on Thursday issued orders for regularisation of 1331 contract workers in the Health department.

Minister for Health T. Harish Rao called on various employee unions and handed them the regularisation orders at the new Secretariat.

Out of the total employees, 68 were Multi Purpose Health Assistants (female) and 837 Multi Purpose Health Assistants (male) under the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, 72 under the Director of Medical Education (DME), 156 Pharmacists under the Director of Health (DPH), 177 Lab Technicians, 2 Paramedical Ophthalmic officers and 19 medical officers from the AYUSH department.

The union members later expressed gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Mr. Harish Rao for supporting them.

