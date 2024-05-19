OPS will never be reinstated in AIADMK, says Udayakumar

AIADMK MLA R.B. Udayakumar on Sunday said his party did not have an iota of idea about reinstating O. Panneerselvam.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The rumours that are being spread about negotiations taking place on the issue are completely false,” said Mr. Udayakumar, who is also the deputy leader in the State Assembly.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that various media houses had telecast false news that AIADMK leaders were holding talks to bring back Mr. Panneerselvam into the party. They did not realise that it was he who brought an irreversible bad image to the party that resurrected itself after several major downfall over the past 50 years since its inception.

“The entire party cadre, including AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswamy, is against reinstating him. BJP State president K. Annamalai, who used this as a tactic to disrupt the party, is now disappointed over his inability to make the party slip from the grip of Mr. Palaniswamy,” he added.

Some of the State and national parties that were keen on decimating AIADMK regretted their mistake now.. Mr. Palaniswamy’s sincerity and commitment to the people of Tamil Nadu as Chief Minister would be revealed on June 4 when the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections would be announced, he further said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.