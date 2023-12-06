ADVERTISEMENT

Oppn. parties should unite over ‘unemployment’, ‘inflation’, says AAP

December 06, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Durgesh Pathak said on Tuesday that “rising unemployment and price rise” are issues over which the Opposition parties could unite. 

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Mr. Pathak said the party believes that unemployment and inflation are increasing and that “all forces” should come together on these issues. He is a member of AAP’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC) — the party’s highest decision-making body.

Asked whether all the Opposition parties should unite after the Assembly election results of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP defeated the Congress, the AAP leader said, “There are many things to ponder upon. There is a need to remove shortcomings and strengthen communication. The party will share an outline of how these things will be done.” 

Mr. Pathak also said the party will analyse its performance in the three States, look into the shortcomings, and work on them. The party failed to win any of the seats it had contested in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh and secured fewer votes than the NOTA (none of the above) option.

Mr. Pathak’s comments came a day ahead of a scheduled meeting of INDIA bloc parties, which was subsequently called off after several leaders, including Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee, said they could not attend the meeting. 

