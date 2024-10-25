ADVERTISEMENT

Opal Bidco and C&DR acquire 26% stake in Combiflam maker Sanofi

Published - October 25, 2024 09:41 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Sanofi Consumer Health Care India Ltd, the pharmaceutical company that makes Combiflam among other consumer drugs, announced to sell 26% of its equity shares to Opal Bidco SAS along with U.S.-based private equity fund Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Fund, according to a takeover notice filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

Sanofi plans to sell 59,87,962 equity shares for ₹4,982.05 a piece, valuing the acquisition at nearly ₹2,900 crore, according to the notice. The buyout offers Opal a 60.4% of the voting rights and a complete control over Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd.

