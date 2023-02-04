Only candidates with clean image to get panchayat poll tickets, says Abhishek Banerjee

February 04, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Kolkata

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday gave clear hints that the party will give tickets to those with a clean honest image in the upcoming panchayat polls. He was addressing a rally at Keshiary in Paschim Medinipur district.

The remark by the Trinamool leader comes at a time when the party is facing allegations of corruption with leaders like Anubrata Mondal and former Minister Partha Chatterjee behind bars for their alleged involvement in scams. A section of Trinamool leaders also faced the ire of local villagers recently when they were organising an outreach programme of the party called ‘Didir Doot‘.

Addressing the gathering, the Diamond Harbour MP and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew said that the party will promote those who have a clean image and work for the people. He held up large cut-outs of the thatched, dilapidated houses of some local party leaders on the dais and said such persons are the real workers of the party.

Mr. Banerjee stressed on having a “new Trinamool” that will work for the people.

The Trinamool general secretary also targeted the Centre during his speech, saying that while it has stopped funds due to Bengal, it is very prompt in sending central teams to the State to malign the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

Crude bomb explosion

Meanwhile, four persons were injured in an explosion at a house in Basanti, South 24 Parganas district. Locals said those injured were making crude bombs when the explosion occurred. Three of the injured sustained grave injuries and were admitted to the M.R. Bangur Hospital in Kolkata. A senior police officer said they were trying to apprehend the owner of the house, Manirul Khan.

Several incidents of crude bomb explosions have occurred in different parts of south Bengal in recent months.