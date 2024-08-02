One of Kolkata’s oldest public pujas is doing away with its ‘souvenir’ in a bid to go green

One of Kolkata’s oldest and popular public Durga Pujas is turning environment-friendly this year by going completely digital and even dispensing with the all-important ‘souvenir’, the booklet that acknowledges sponsors and gives the schedule for rituals.

“Non-biodegradable things are more popular because they were less expensive. Going completely biodegradable may not fit our budget at the moment, so we have decided to take baby steps towards preserving the environment by not printing a souvenir this year,” said Anirban Ghoshal, the spokesperson of Hazra Udayan Sangha, a club that was formed in the autumn of 1946 to hold Durga Puja as a statement against the violence that shook Kolkata — then Calcutta — that year.

That year, the city witnessed major communal riots, which later came to be known as the Great Calcutta Killings. The riots was the direct fallout of Direct Action Day, called by Mohammad Ali Jinnah on August 16, to take ‘direct action’ and carve out a Muslim-majority nation, separate from the Hindu-majority India. Although the exact number of deaths caused by the riots is unknown, it is estimated to be around 5,000. The incident eventually built a case for the Partition of India. Until the 1940s, Durga Puja celebration in Calcutta mostly took place in the homes of wealthy Bengalis, and it was British officials who were invited as chief guests.

“Paper is created from wood pulp, which means trees must be chopped to make paper. Research has shown that 17 fully-grown trees are equal to one ton of paper. We can preserve the forests by conserving paper. Hazra Udayan Sangha is going to conserve paper and the earth by not printing souvenir this year. For the first time, we will deploy better advertising technology — a 12ft x 8ft LCD TV on Hazra Main Road that will be operational from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. It will have a remarkable effect on public perception and be a superior choice for your company’s advertising,” the club said in a digital message to potential sponsors.

For any Bengal neighbourhood, the souvenir is an essential part of Durga Puja and is deeply engrained in the city’s yearly festivities. It carries messages from the top office-bearers of the organising committee, the schedule of the rituals to be held during the festival, and advertisements from the companies making donations. Often, several of its pages are filled with literary contributions from the residents of the neighbourhood. It is, therefore, a bold decision on part of the club to do away with it.

“The number of people willing to advertise in the souvenir is decreasing. Their logic is — how many young people actually go through the souvenir? These days, most of the time, people quickly turn the pages and it goes straight to the bin. Also, how many copies are printed in each neighbourhood — maybe 400, 500, or, at the most, 1,000? The reach is much higher in digital advertising,” Mr. Ghoshal said.

“But the real reason why we are doing this is to save paper and therefore the environment,” Mr. Ghoshal added.

Hazra Udayan Sangha’s theme this year is ‘Homecoming’ — how, for a Bengali, no matter where you live, Durga Puja is always synonymous with coming back home. The pandal designer who will depict this sentiment is Suchana Samanta, a female artist. That’s one more thing the club is taking pride in for its 79th year celebrations: engaging a female artist to shape its pandal.