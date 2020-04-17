Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday said that it was the rich who “imported” COVID-19 by visiting foreign countries and other States.
Asked whether the government had been considering granting any solatium to families of those who died of COVID-19, Mr. Palaniswami said: “Only the rich have got this disease. Where did the poor get this [COVID-19]? It was them [the rich] who brought this.”
He said: “One could talk freely with the poor and there is fear only on seeing the rich. Because they visited foreign countries and imported the disease.”
