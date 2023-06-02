ADVERTISEMENT

OMC summer camp for school students

June 02, 2023 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The social club of Osmania Medical College (OMC) recently organised a summer camp for school students.

The five-day camp involved a tour of the college where children took part in an ECG workshop, career counselling lecture, basic life support workshop and other fun activities to make the learning experience memorable.

Principal of OMC P. Sashikala Reddy said, “Young minds are sometimes in search of themselves and sometimes in search of a purpose. Through this camp, we wanted to give that search a meaning.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the social club OMC CARES said that the initiative was taken to show the students the ever evolving and noble profession of a doctor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US