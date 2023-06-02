HamberMenu
OMC summer camp for school students

June 02, 2023 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The social club of Osmania Medical College (OMC) recently organised a summer camp for school students.

The five-day camp involved a tour of the college where children took part in an ECG workshop, career counselling lecture, basic life support workshop and other fun activities to make the learning experience memorable.

Principal of OMC P. Sashikala Reddy said, “Young minds are sometimes in search of themselves and sometimes in search of a purpose. Through this camp, we wanted to give that search a meaning.”

Members of the social club OMC CARES said that the initiative was taken to show the students the ever evolving and noble profession of a doctor.

