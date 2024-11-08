 />
Ola Electric cut net losses by 5.5% on higher revenue in Q2FY25

Published - November 08, 2024 11:10 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd for the second quarter ended September 30,2024 reported lower net loss of ₹495 crore as compared with net loss of ₹524 crore in the same period last year.

The revenue from operations increased 39% to ₹1,214 crore from ₹873 crore in the year-ago period. The expenses increased 22% to ₹1,593 crore in the reporting quarter from ₹1,308 crore in Q2FY24.

“The company is focusing on cost efficiency and it should be able to keep operating expenses constant or even slightly lower as it grows topline thereby improving operating leverage” the company said in its statement. The company currently owns 782 stores and pans to expand this number to about 2000 stores by March 2025, the company added.

