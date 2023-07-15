Okhla water treatment plant resumes functioning

July 15, 2023 02:55 am | Updated 02:56 am IST - New Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Okhla water treatment plant (WTP) has restarted operation, a day after it was shut along with two other WTPs at Wazirabad and Chandrawal due to the rising water level of the Yamuna.

As of 8 p.m., Friday, the peak water level in the river was at 208.12 metres.

The CM said, “If the water keeps receding as it has been, we will be able to open the other two WTPs as well after they are dried and cleaned up.”

Mr. Kejriwal also inspected five of the 32 gates at the ITO barrage, which are obstructing drainage flow out of the city. He assured the public that the government was actively working with the assistance of the Navy and Army to open these gates.

Meanwhile, a Raj Niwas official said the Army unit which was deployed to clear the silt and sludge from the five gates of the ITO barrage has completed the job. It is expected that these gates will now be hydraulically opened rather than cutting through them, as the Army was initially planning, the official added.