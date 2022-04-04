Officials, volunteers pledge to raise awareness of autism

Collector S. Sivarasu releases balloons to mark World Autism Awareness Week at the Collectorate in Tiruchi on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. Moorthy

Officials and volunteers on Monday pledged to raise awareness of autism at an event organised to observe International Autism Awareness Day at the Collectorate in the Collector S. Sivarasu on Monday. They promised to make efforts to enhance the quality of life and livelihood of autistic children.

T. Palanikumar, District Revenue Officer, S. Chandramohan, District Differently Abled Welfare Officer, S. Chandakumar, President of the District Association for the Differently Abled, Tiruchi Disability Forum, members of Indian Child Welfare Board along with 150 children from various special schools, special educators, parents and many others were present at the event.

They pledged to raise awareness of the disorder's different characteristics as well as rehabilitation efforts, strive to bring out the special abilities and talents in children with special needs and also provide them with equal opportunity, rights and chances in society.

To celebrate the beginning of Autism Awareness Month, blue coloured balloons were released.