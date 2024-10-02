Offbeat 2024 on October 6 in Bengaluru celebrates film choreography

VT entertainers Charitable Trust, started by Dr Vasudha Teertharam in 2018, is back with its fund raiser, Offbeat 2024, a musical extravaganza, conceived and curated by Vasudha, who is also an Ayurvedic physician.

The tagline for Offbeat is celebrating the less celebrated, because we are celebrating the marginalised, says Vasudha, who is a parent to a 34-year-old son with Downs Syndrome. The concert will feature lesser known and celebrated themes of Bollywood, says Vasudha. “Some of our past themes have been songs from films of lesser known directors, lesser known heroes/ heroines and songs shot in different parts of the world.”

The 2024 edition is an ode to choreography, says Vasudha. “Dance has been an integral part of cinema, yet, many choreographers from the past did not get their due. The 2024 edition will pay homage to them by featuring songs with their memorable dance choreographies.“

Vasudha says they have tried to include songs with different types of dance forms from classical and disco to contemporary styles. This year’s edition will feature artists including Samanvitha Sharma, Shruti Bhide, Govind Kurnool, Narssimhan Kannan, Arundhati Vasishta, Chinmayi Rao, Kash and Kalvinder Singh. They will be accompanied with an orchestra by Pradeep Patkar and his team with dance and audio-visual effects.

The artists, says Vasudha, were chosen based on their expertise. “We have a mix of well-known names and promising talent.” The proceeds from the show will go towards Vishwashanti Niketan in Arasinakunte. “It is a residential home for the differently-abled. It is a home away from home for children with special needs and the less privileged citizens. It is a comfort for parents of specially abled people, who worry about who will take care of their loved ones after they are gone. “

Vishwashanti Niketana, founded by the Karnataka Parents Association (KPA) in 2012, has been one of the beneficiaries of VT Entertainers Charitable Trust, which has supported various institutions by raising funds through music shows. “The trust also receives donations from philanthropists,” says 61-year-old Vasudha, who has been associated with Vishwashanti Niketana for the past nine years.

Vasudha aims to sensitise people towards the needs of the differently abled. Vasudha, stopped practising post COVID to care for her son. “I always wanted to do something for the differently-abled. As it was impossible for me to be there with them physically, I decided to raise funds and help them.”

About challenges of being a parent to the differently-abled, Vasudha says: “They need constant attention. When they fall sick, it’s heartbreaking as they cannot express what they are feeling. Being a doctor helps me diagnose my son yet at times it’s tough. It is like constantly looking after a small child.”

Offbeat 2024 will be held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall, on October 6, 6pm. Call 9886019151/9845049796 for donor passes and tickets are available on BookMyShow.