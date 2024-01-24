Of all the things that escape grasp

January 24, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Aishwarya Iyer thinks of her first book of poems, The Grasp of Things, as an apprenticeship, “a book, which taught me how to write a book,” she says in a conversation with Devika Rege, the author of the award-winning novel Quarterlife, at a recent launch event held at Atta Galatta, Indiranagar.

Rege begins by referencing a blurb by the writer Nandini Dhar, who writes, “Aishwarya Iyer’s The Grasp of Things establishes a new lyrical “I” in Indian Anglophone poetry—that of the woman who wants to claim urban spaces as her own.” Continuing to quote Dhar, she adds that the book can also be seen as a chronicle of different kinds of hunger. While the book is all these things, “the description didn’t go far enough,” believes Rege. “This new lyrical eye and the poems here have much more to do with an existential, almost philosophical preoccupation with time, with language and the limits of making meaning.”

Over a freewheeling conversation interspersed by multiple readings, Rege and Iyer delved into various aspects of the book and the writing process itself, finishing with a brief meditation on language hegemony and why both authors choose to write in English.

Why the title

Referring to the title “both simple and direct, but also profound,” Rege says that she finds the word grasp interesting. “It suggests both the strength and control of a firm grip, whether it is on language or a person or reality itself. And yet, it also brings to mind a desperate search for a solution in difficult times or even a kind of futility when we think of its idiomatic usage.” She adds that as a writer herself, the immediate connotation which came to mind was writing as redemption for what would soon be lost to memory, resurrecting what was already eroded by time. “Was this book an attempt to redeem something in the face of time?“ she asks Iyer.

Iyer, in response, talks about spending nearly 16 years putting together this book “to add, remove poems, move them around and rework them,” she says, recalling the grief she encountered when the book was finally out in the world. “It felt anti-climactic, (there was) no triumph at all,” she says of the book, an attempt “to salvage through poetry what gets wasted.”

The conversation then veers into the style and structure of the book, with names such as Simone Weil, John Ashbery, Bertolt Brecht and Anne Carson popping up during the course of it. “One of the things that struck me about Aishwarya was her sheer frankness. These sudden shifts in register from images that are very delicate to those that are almost coarse,” says Rege, kickstarting a discussion around the purity of poetry as a form and how it manages to capture “the moment before the allocation of sense and nonsense” as Iyer puts it.

Indian experience in English

Other talk points at the launch included Iyer’s interesting imagery around desire and longing, the primality of grief, the way gender shapes poetry, cultural subjectivity or, rather, the lack of it, Greek philosophy, and much more. “I don’t struggle with the question of how we match an Indian experience, which is undercut with so many languages, into the English language,” says Iyer, who thinks of it, in fact, as an interesting creative process.

Rege, in turn, talks about how she was recently asked if she had considered writing Quarterlife in Hindi. “I understand the history of English in this country and the hegemonies it speaks to,” she says. And yet, after all, linguistic hegemony seeps into many other languages, too. “It is not something I have wrestled with...the moral good to write in English in this country. If I transit out of that language, what language do I go to?” says Rege, pointing out that she chooses to write in what she calls “Indian English...the language that encapsulates my situation here.” She adds that she tries to mediate it in a way that is most authentic “that fully captures all the struggles, strains and ugliness of that privilege.”

