HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Odisha widens ambit of social security scheme for unorganised workers

The announcement is likely to strengthen the support base of Biju Janata Dal in Odisha

August 03, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - BHUBANESWAR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Odisha Government on Wednesday brought unorganised workers in 50 different categories under the purview of Odisha Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Board (OUWSSB).

At present, only 10 categories of workers are covered under OUWSSB. In the first phase street vendors, small traders, domestic workers, rickshaw pullers, auto drivers, cobblers, agricultural workers, forest workers, newspaper hawkers and sanitation workers will be registered under the board.

This will be followed by tailors, saloon workers, labourers, railway potters, restaurant workers, vegetable vendors, band-party members, plantation workers, photographer and videographer, assistants in grocery shops, delivery boy and girls and meat sellers.

If any registered worker loses his or her life at the workplace, their family members would be entitled to ₹4 lakh and in case of natural death, the assistance would be ₹2 lakh.

The OUWSSB at present covers 3.65 lakh registered workers in 10 different categories.  After inclusion of 40 additional categories, the number of beneficiaries is likely to go up significantly.

Inclusion of these workers in OUWSSB in an election year will bolster the support base of Biju Janata Dal. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is seeking a sixth term in office. A flurry of announcements have been made to keep all sections of society happy. Opposition parties have been critical of the fact that the Odisha CM had kept many workers outside of the OUWSSB.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.