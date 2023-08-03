Odisha widens ambit of social security scheme for unorganised workers

August 03, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - BHUBANESWAR:

The Odisha Government on Wednesday brought unorganised workers in 50 different categories under the purview of Odisha Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Board (OUWSSB).

At present, only 10 categories of workers are covered under OUWSSB. In the first phase street vendors, small traders, domestic workers, rickshaw pullers, auto drivers, cobblers, agricultural workers, forest workers, newspaper hawkers and sanitation workers will be registered under the board.

This will be followed by tailors, saloon workers, labourers, railway potters, restaurant workers, vegetable vendors, band-party members, plantation workers, photographer and videographer, assistants in grocery shops, delivery boy and girls and meat sellers.

If any registered worker loses his or her life at the workplace, their family members would be entitled to ₹4 lakh and in case of natural death, the assistance would be ₹2 lakh.

The OUWSSB at present covers 3.65 lakh registered workers in 10 different categories. After inclusion of 40 additional categories, the number of beneficiaries is likely to go up significantly.

Inclusion of these workers in OUWSSB in an election year will bolster the support base of Biju Janata Dal. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is seeking a sixth term in office. A flurry of announcements have been made to keep all sections of society happy. Opposition parties have been critical of the fact that the Odisha CM had kept many workers outside of the OUWSSB.