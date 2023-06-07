Odisha train accident | Mamata Banerjee says 31 passengers from West Bengal missing

June 07, 2023 04:15 am | Updated 04:15 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on June 6 said that at least 31 passengers from her State were missing even after five days of the devastating triple train accident at Bahanaga Bazar Railway Station in Balasore district of Odisha.

Ms. Banerjee, who flew down to Cuttack to review the condition of injured passengers, said 103 bodies of passengers from West Bengal have been identified and 86 of them have reached their destinations.

In West Bengal, about 200 injured persons were undergoing treatment, she said. Officials in Odisha did not want to comment on Ms. Banerjee’s statement over 31 missing passengers.