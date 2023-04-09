ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha to enlist Jagannath temples located across the world 

April 09, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

A Cabinet meet chaired by CM Naveen Patnaik, from Japan through video conferencing, approves setting up of Directorate of Odisha Paribar

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees, visitors and local people are seen in queue in front of the Jagannath temple at Puri. File photo: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Odisha government has decided to enlist the Jagannath temples located in different parts of India and the world, as part of the State’s efforts to promote its language, culture and heritage.

Chairing a Cabinet meet through video-conferencing from Japan on April 9, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the proposal to establish a Directorate of Odisha Paribar, to create a one-stop point of contact and support system for Pravasi Odias, who live in other parts of the country and across the world.

Some State governments have set up dedicated bodies to look after the interest and welfare of their non-resident citizens. While the Government of Odisha has been engaging with Pravasi Odias in different ways and circumstances, there was a need felt for a single point of connect for the people of Odisha staying both within and outside the country with the State Government, said a statement issued by the government after the Cabinet meet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Directorate will strengthen the relation between NROs and the State government and its people, through an organised liaisoning framework, it said.

Mr. Patnaik is currently touring different cities of Japan to attract investment and seek joint partnership in tourism promotion, especially for the Buddhist circuit in the State.

“During his current trip to Japan, Mr. Patnaik met the people from Odisha who requested a formal mechanism, whereby their efforts in spreading the Odia language, literature, art and culture including the Jagannath culture, could be made more effective,” said the State government in a statement.

Single point of contact

The Directorate will be a single point of interface with the government departments for resolution of specific issues relating to labour, students, cultural promotion and clearances. Odia associations in different parts of India and foreign countries will be recorded.

Steps would be taken to promote the cultural heritage of Odisha, celebration of Odisha Diwas, organising World Odia Conferences at regular intervals, in association with Odia scholars and creative writers living in different parts of the world and bringing out selected Odia works in other languages.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US