Odisha to enlist Jagannath temples located across the world 

April 09, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Odisha government has decided to enlist the Jagannath temples located in different parts of India and the world, as part of the State’s efforts to promote its language, culture and heritage.

Chairing a Cabinet meet through video-conferencing from Japan on April 9, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the proposal to establish a Directorate of Odisha Paribar, to create a one-stop point of contact and support system for Pravasi Odias, who live in other parts of the country and across the world.

Some State governments have set up dedicated bodies to look after the interest and welfare of their non-resident citizens. While the Government of Odisha has been engaging with Pravasi Odias in different ways and circumstances, there was a need felt for a single point of connect for the people of Odisha staying both within and outside the country with the State Government, said a statement issued by the government after the Cabinet meet.

The Directorate will strengthen the relation between NROs and the State government and its people, through an organised liaisoning framework, it said.

Mr. Patnaik is currently touring different cities of Japan to attract investment and seek joint partnership in tourism promotion, especially for the Buddhist circuit in the State.

“During his current trip to Japan, Mr. Patnaik met the people from Odisha who requested a formal mechanism, whereby their efforts in spreading the Odia language, literature, art and culture including the Jagannath culture, could be made more effective,” said the State government in a statement.

Single point of contact

The Directorate will be a single point of interface with the government departments for resolution of specific issues relating to labour, students, cultural promotion and clearances. Odia associations in different parts of India and foreign countries will be recorded.

Steps would be taken to promote the cultural heritage of Odisha, celebration of Odisha Diwas, organising World Odia Conferences at regular intervals, in association with Odia scholars and creative writers living in different parts of the world and bringing out selected Odia works in other languages.