Odisha jail authority seeks 50% hike in dietary budget, cites rising prices

Odisha’s Directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services has sought an increase of 50% for dietary charges due to the rising food price index. The current cost of diet per day per prisoner is ₹80. But the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services wrote a letter to the Home Department on Saturday saying that it needs to be increased to ₹120 per day.

“The consumer price index has gone up to 192.6 (May 2024) compared to 162.7 (August 2021). In view of the prevailing market rate, total additional funds to the tune of ₹20.42 crore per annum could be required,” said the DG Prisons.

He elaborated that the prison population was 19,374, and ₹56.57 crore was spent according to the existing allowance. At the same time, prison population has decreased to 17,580 as on June 30, 2024. If ₹120 per day diet charge is taken into account, ₹77 crore would be required to feed prisoners across the State, he said.

The DG Prisons also drew attention to observations by the National Human Rights Commission, Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC), District Legal Services Authority and members of Boards of Visitors, who expressed dissatisfaction with the diet quality during their visit to jails. In 2020, the OHRC had recommended the need for enhancing nutritional requirements and rationalisation of the scale of diet of prisoners. It was emphasised that two pieces of biscuits preferably ragi milk biscuits should be included as night food to reduce the gap between dinner and breakfast.

According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the inflation rate in Odisha was 7.22% in June this year, compared to the national average of 5.08%. Odisha has been consistently leading the inflation charts since October last year due to persistently high food prices.

