Odisha Human Rights Commission orders probe into ‘illegalities’ in State’s lone open-air prison

April 07, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has directed the State Home Department to institute an inquiry into alleged irregularities in dietary provisioning and vocational training at Biju Patnaik Open Air Ashram (BPOAA), an open-air jail.

The OHRC has ordered the probe after the jailer, Ashok Kumar Behera, produced visual proof of the alleged irregularities at the State’s lone open-air jail situated at Jamujhari, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar.

Mr. Behera said the inmates were not provided food and other facilities they were entitled to. When he brought this to the notice of the jail superintendent, he was “put to undue harassment”, he added.

“The petitioner was subjected to harassment for his whistleblowing act and some of the inmates had also undergone torture for airing their opinion against illegalities,” said Biswapriya Kanungo, a senior advocate, who represented the jailer.

Since the jail authorities had already completed their own probe, the OHRC’s order will result in the Special Secretary to the Home Department ordering another investigation.

At a time the Orissa High Court has expressed concerns over overcrowding in the State’s prisons, the BPOAA has just 37 inmates in comparison with its capacity of 125

The inmates are allowed to watch television, play sport, use the library and step out to attend spiritual programmes in nearby village temples. As per the prison guidelines, inmates who have satisfactorily served a certain portion of their sentence should be transferred to the open-air prison to lead a community life.

Mr. Behera also alleged that the vocational training and other livelihood earning units at the jail were “lying defunct”.