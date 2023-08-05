Odisha develops SOP to translocate large trees in the path of road projects

August 05, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Odisha government has approved a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for translocation of large trees in the State.

Without a translocation policy, large numbers of trees have been lost to road projects in the State. From 2010 to 2021, a total of 1,85,00,748 trees had to be felled for widening of roads in Odisha whereas only 29,83,573 trees were planted.

Trees lost to road projects

The Capital City of Bhubaneswar has lost over 7,800 trees which should have been compensated for by planting of at least 78,000. Not even half the targeted trees have been planted.

With cities across the world rapidly losing green cover, there is an urgent need for tree translocation. It is becoming increasingly important that we save each and every full-grown tree. Trees like gulmohar, neem, jamun, mango, pepal and other Ficus species can be easily translocated, the SOP states.

Trees which are under threat and are important due to their rarity, species type, endangered status, size, age, location, religious importance, medicinal, emotional and aesthetic value, should be considered for relocation, the SOP says.

As per SOP, when a tree has multiple trunks or attains an over mature status (having completed its rotation period), having a deep and elaborate tap root system or attains girth crass of over 90 cm, in such circumstances the translocation is not feasible.

Best time to transplant

The months of November and December were identified as the most favourable months for transplanting large trees.

The SOP says rainy season is not recommended for transplantation because it is difficult to keep recently transplanted large trees steady.

“Transplanting may also be appropriate after the leaves of the selected tree fall but before the onset of winter since the tree will naturally be in a dormant state,” says the new guideline. The selected site should have sufficient space keeping in mind the requirement of space for root and crown development of mature trees.

